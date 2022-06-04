WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Riverfest River Run drew participants from all over.

The run included a 10K, 5K, a two-mile family walk and tot trot for children ages 2 to 7. The run started bright and early and finished near the Wichita Boathouse.

The race brought participants from across Wichita and the county to participate.

“Yeah, I’m not from here. I’m from San Diego, so this is my first time coming out here for the Riverfest run and seeing the Riverfest,” said Satori Roberson, race participant.

“Well, I grew up running the River Run with my parents and my brothers. Work offers us the opportunity to pay for the River Run and bring our families out, so we think it is a great opportunity to participate in all the festivities,” said Lindsay Gulley, race participant.

All runners received a Riverfest button and a commemorative t-shirt and medallion.

KSN’s Eddie Randle and Julia Thatcher were at the race handing out the awards to all the winners