Riverfest 2019: Wichita's Littlest Heroes in sundown parade Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - - There were just over 100 floats in the 2019 Wichita Riverfest sundown parade.

Members of the military, police and fire departments all walked in the parade but another group of heroes is much smaller, only in physical size.

Wichita's Littlest Heroes is a local non-profit that seeks to provide help and hope to families with children suffering from long-term illnesses.

"My kids look forward to it. They get to walk with their friends, it makes them feel normal to have friends going through the same stuff," Kristen Jacobs said.

Jacobs' children joined other kids, smiling, waving and holding a heroes banner.

"We do this every year simply for our children so they can have fun and get out of the house and do things together with other kids like them," Vanessa Irving said.

Wichita's Littlest Heroes' slogan is: No one fights alone.

For more on the non-profit, visit: https://www.wichitaslittlestheroes.com/