Riverfest 2021 to bring back water events

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Things will look a bit different this year at Riverfest. First of all, the event will be split up into two weekends — one in the summer and the other in the fall.

What will be back after a two-year hiatus are the water events on the river — in 2019, flooding caused all water events to be canceled. “We would be waist-deep in water, where the flooding was in ‘19 so the river was unsafe,” said Calvin Cupp head coach of WSU Rowing.

Then in 2020, the pandemic canceled the festival altogether. After moving to the new facility at River Vista in late 2018, Cupp is looking forward to WSU Rowing and Boats & Bikes to finally be able to serve the community during Riverfest. “We’re just really excited, it’s been a long two years,” said Cupp.

Ann Keefer, the Interim President of Wichita Festivals is also happy the water events are coming back. Although most events are still in the planning phases, she hopes to bring back some of the classics like the Cowboy Bathtub Race. “Hoping that everybody wears a mask and gets vaccinated and we can regain some normalcy and come back in the fall, with a full-fledged four-day event,” said Keefer.

For more more information on this year’s Riverfest, click here.