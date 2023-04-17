WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Early bird buttons, or buttons at a discounted price, are now on sale for Riverfest 2023.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple displays the button for the Riverfest 2023 (KSN Photo)

Wichita Festivals and their partner Meineke Car Care Centers kicked off sales Monday.

“Our collaboration with Riverfest is one of our favorites because they and their volunteers all truly embody the spirit of Wichita and everything that makes this city great,” said Grant Bauserman, owner of the Wichita-area Meineke franchises.

According to Wichita Festivals Inc., “Riverfest, the state’s largest community event, will take place June 2-June 10. The event features diverse stage shows, fireworks, fun along the Arkansas River, athletic and other contests and engaging activities for all ages.”

Returning this year are the Safelite AutoGlass Sundown Parade, Fidelity Bank River Run, Spirit AeroSystems Salute to the Military, Textron Aviation Opening Night Fireworks, and the Capitol Federal Fireworks Finale.

This year’s Riverfest will also include new events, such as “Chicken Little” presented by Wichita Children’s Theatre, a Plein Air art competition where attendees can watch artists create in the outdoors, and the Downtown Get Down, where the whole community can celebrate Wichita together.

“Our region’s signature event returns in less than 60 days,” said Nancy Duling, president and CEO of Wichita Festivals, Inc. “Today starts the rush of buying buttons – with fantastic early pricing for the next three weeks. We know the community is anxious to snag a bargain on nine consecutive days of great events, diverse concerts, and family-friendly fun along the river. Now is the time to swing into action and get your buttons!”

This year’s poster and buttons were designed by Adam Anderson of Gardner Design:

Nancy Duling and Adam Anderson with the winning 2023 Wichita Riverfest poster. (Courtesy Wichita Festivals) 2023 Riverfest button designs (KSN Photo)

Early bird prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children. They are being sold now through May 6 at Meineke Care Car Centers in Wichita and Derby.

Reguler-priced buttons begin May 6 and will be $15 for adults and $5 for children. They will be sold at area QuikTrips.

Admission for kids 5 and under is free.

Buttons are also being sold at the Wichita Festivals office at 444 E. William St.

For more information on Riverfest 2023, visit their website.