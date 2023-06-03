WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The River Run is a tradition for many, and it continued on Saturday.

There were races for everyone to enjoy, including 10 and 5K races, a 5K wheelchair race, a family fun run and a tot trot for kids aged two to seven.

“I don’t think running ever goes out of style for true fitness buffs as well as people who enjoy it and do it with their friends and families. It’s really become a tradition here at the RiverFest, and we love Fidelity Bank and them hosting it with us every year,” said Jen Remsberg, director of marketing and communication for Wichita Festivals, the company that puts on RiverFest.

Remsberg said there were over 1,500 entrants for all races this year.