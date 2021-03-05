Riverfest is on, will take place over two extended weekends in summer and fall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Festivals, Inc. announced Thursday that Riverfest is on, but it will look a little different in 2021. Kansas’ biggest community event will be presented on two extended weekends, one in the early summer and one in the fall.

June 4-6 will feature mostly participatory events, including the Fidelity Bank River Run on Saturday, a Riverfest triathlon on Sunday, Paddle Board 5K and other river races, USA Softball tournaments, and a plein air painting festival throughout the weekend.

“We are scheduling those events in June that are easier to present with social distancing,” said Ann Keefer, interim president/CEO of WFI. “Those who wish to participate can register for the events they choose. We will not offer a food court or other events in a downtown gated area during the June event. In the fall, however, Riverfest will look a whole lot more like the giant party you remember.”

The second half of Riverfest, scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 3, will include a festival food court, headliner concerts, fireworks, iconic kids’ events, and the Sundown Parade.

Riverfest admission buttons for the fall event will be available starting in late August at area QuikTrip locations: $10 for adults and $5 for children. Kids five years old and younger get in free. Most participatory event registrations for the early summer event include a button. Buttons are also available at WichitaFestivalsShop.com. Those who bought Riverfest 2020 buttons can use them for admission to the fall portion of the festival, which will be gated.

Registration has begun for Fidelity Bank River Run at RiverRunWichita.com. Those interested in participating in the USA Softball tournaments can find more info at WichitaRiverfest.com, where all event details will be posted as they become available.

Meghan and Juanta Wolfe, who were the winners of the Riverfest 2020 Poster & Artwork Contest, will continue to serve as official artists of Riverfest for 2021. The Wolfes’ poster and button designs, featuring a robot DJ and his disco ball buddy, were revealed in January 2020. The updated poster features eleven changes to the original, including a new theme: “The River Rocks Again.”