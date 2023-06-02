WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 51st Annual Wichita Riverfest kicked off Friday morning with the Admiral’s breakfast at the Hyatt.

This year’s Admiral is Kaye Monk-Morgan. She will serve as the official ambassador for Riverfest.

“Excited that it’s come. So many folks and volunteers have poured time and energy into planning this to bring it forth for our community to get to enjoy it. It’s a real gift,” she said.

Monk-Morgan is looking forward to having a turkey leg and a funnel cake. She is also excited for Gospelfest, Shaggy and the Gin Blossoms.

The tradition of Admiral Windwagon Smith was established in 1974 when John Bell first wore the red coat during the third Riverfest, then known as the Wichitennial River Festival.