Riverfest kicks off with several events

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rivervest kicks off for it’s 48th year in Wichita, and it gets bigger and better.

Organizers said there are over 20 new events this year. Two of the biggest ones are scheduled for this weekend.

Project Popcon is a combination of an anime fest, comic convention and eSports tournament.

The Strawberry Swing Indie Fair will feature tons of artists and handmade goods.

More events can be found on Riverfest’s website.

Festival goers can also expect the traditional Riverfest events:

Safelite AutoGlass Sundown Parade – 6:30 p.m. Friday

Twilight Pops Concert – 8 p.m. Friday

Textron Aviation Opening Night Fireworks – 9:30 p.m. Friday

According to organizers, Riverfest is part of the top 35 outdoor events in the world. It’s a way to celebrate the best of Wichita.

“It just feels great to get all the segments of our community together and celebrate our community,” said organizer Teri Mott.

If you’re planning to attend the Sundown parade, be aware of the new route. It begins at Second and Main, goes south to English, over to Market and back north to Second.

Organizers recommend downloading the Riverfest mobile app for everything you need to know about the event.