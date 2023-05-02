WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Calling all cars, classic cars.

Wichita Festivals is looking for entries for the Wichita River Festival Classic Car Show. The show will take place on the final day of the festival, Saturday, June 10.

There will be multiple categories: hot rods, sports cars, trucks, best interior, best paint job, and many more. The show will be held from 11 am to 5 pm on Douglas Avenue, from Water to Main Street.

To register your vehicle click here. For more on this year’s Wichita River Festival, click here.