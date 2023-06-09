WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Riverfest wraps up this weekend. Organizers say crowds have been steady since the city’s biggest party kicked off on June 2.

“Opening night this year might have been a little smaller, but we feel that was really due to the weather. We didn’t have that big early crowd,” explained Jen Remsberg, Riverfest Marketing and Communications Director.

The rain also impacted some vendors.

“Monday was pretty bad because of the weather. The previous opening weekend was also pretty bad because of the weather,” said Jason Gilley, owner of Texas Red’s BBQ.

But when the sun shined, the crowds showed. The no-button business lunches brought in big numbers.

“Lunches have been more than expected with business around here,” said Kaylor Pearson with Hoop’s Concession.

“We had record sales and just crowds during the week this year,” added Gilley.

Packed crowds were also seen to support musical performers. Remsberg says notable concert nights featured Shaggy and the Gin Blossoms.

“The mariachi is always fun,” said annual attendee Joyce Lumry. “It’s hard to beat a good mariachi,” added her husband Wes.

Lemsberg says the mix of new events with the old tried and trues is what keeps people coming back year after year.

“Last night we had 500 people go through and do a meet and greet and take a photo with the Budweiser Clydesdale,” she explained. She says over 100 people are entered in Saturday’s new Gravel Grinder bicycle event.

Remsberg says Riverfest is on track to have similar numbers to last year’s attendance. Official numbers are still to come.