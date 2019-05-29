Riverfest organizers monitoring weather conditions ahead of kickoff Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Riverfest is a big party of food, fun, and music that takes over downtown Wichita. It's a festival Quinn Warren of Wichita takes his family to every year.

"I'm excited," said Quinn Warren. "Every year this is one of the kind of quintessential Wichita events, and we do it every year."

"I like the fireworks and like the food it's also really good," added Quinn's son Owen.

"I think the guys got a pretty good line up this year," said Dan Renard of Wichita. "I'm pretty excited about some of the musical acts."

But this year, rain and a nearly full Arkansas River pose a threat to the fun. Organizers say they are working with the city to monitor the weather conditions each day of Riverfest and will make any changes or cancellations as needed. KSN is the official weather sponsor. That means Riverfest officials will also check in with KSN meteorologists prior to events.

"We make those decisions in the morning, and then later that day, we move everything inside and folks can still come inside and enjoy the concert," said Teri Mott, Marketing and Communication Director for Wichita Festivals.

Mott said the same goes for their decisions on letting events on the river take place.

"The city keeps us posted everyday," said Mott. "We learn new information about what the river has to hold and whether or not people can be safe in it. "

Rain or shine, some say they still plan on going.

"We'll be doing stuff, and I'm sure they'll have some activities going on regardless," said Quinn Warren.

The Wichita Riverfest app will have up-to-date weather cancellations, schedule information and an interactive map.