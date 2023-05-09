WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Riverfest will be hosting its first Gravel Grinder at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, at REI Co-op, 2774 N. Greenwich Rd.

“This bike event will feature a 20-Mile Ride and 40-Mile Race on a combination of riding surfaces,” Wichita Riverfest said on Facebook.

The 20-mile ride requires a $25 registration fee. The 40-mile race requires a $35 registration fee. A Riverfest button is included in the cost.

The 20-mile ride is an untimed ride, while the 40-mile race is a timed race. Both start at the same time.

Participants in either race will receive a participation medal.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three men and women. The first-place winners will receive a $100 gift card, the second-place winners will receive a $75 gift card, and the third-place winners will receive a $50 gift card.

For more details and to register for the Gravel Grinder, click here.

Other Wichita Riverfest participatory events include the cardboard regatta, cornhole challenge, cowboy bathtub races, Plein Air: A Painting Competition and a sand volleyball tournament. For more details, click here.