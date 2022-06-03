WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Riverfest is celebrating half a century. Each year brings a unique button that serves as a ticket to the festival.

10-years-ago, volunteer Michael Robertson, decided to design his own button, not to sell but instead to give away.

“I didn’t know how popular they would be so they went pretty quick,” Robertson said.

This year you can find Robertson every day at Riverfest with a smile and a pocket full of pins.

“Everyone likes them, they’re overjoyed they get something free,” he said.

In honor of the 50th anniversary, he created a special pin with the wind wagon.

“I’m not really good at computer graphics. I draw everything by hand and scanned it to the computer,” he explained.

Which he took to a company to make a thousand pins.

“They are $1.25 each so times 1000, I put a lot of money in it,” Robertson said.

The longtime Riverfest volunteer is paying out of pocket for one reason, “It makes them happy, it makes me happy!”

So make sure to keep your eyes out.

“Come see me! I’ll be in the red vest,” he said.

Robertson says these pins might go fast. You can find him at the admiral’s button swap Sunday from 1-5 p.m.