Wichita Riverfest preparations underway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Riverfest is here this week and that includes downtown and river events.

“It took us 20 months to have a Riverfest in person,” said Teri Mott, director of marketing and communications at Wichita Festivals. “We are ready to go.”

Mott says it kicks off with a breakfast Thursday morning. The food court setup has begun this weekend.

“During the day. we’ve got food court all day long,” said Mott. “We know you love those corn dogs and funnel cakes.”

This year, Wichita Festivals is partnering with the venue Wave.

“We love working with Wave. It’s a nice size venue,” said Mott. “And we’ve got some really great acts. Alternative acts, country acts and some other great stuff.”

Events are scheduled to be on the river.

“The cardboard regatta. Cowboy bathtub races. We just can not wait to get everybody downtown to play together again,” said Mott.

Mott also says there have been a lot of changes, so she asks everyone to download the mobile app for time and event changes. That 2021 app is available in the app store for Apple and Android.

The app also talks about COVID protocols and wearing a mask if you are close to other people and not vaccinated.

By the way, your 2020 Riverfest button works for the festival this week. 2020 design Riverfest buttons are on sale at QuikTrip, and they will get you into the festival this week.

“We went with the button design we have, since it’s a great design, and it deserves to be used this time around,” said Mott. “Buttons are available right now at QT stores.”