Riverfest’s River Run begins Early Bird registration

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s 46th annual Riverfest River Run, which is scheduled to happen on June 4, 2022, has begun Early Bird registration, where prices are discounted by $10.

This is Wichita’s 50th Riverfest. The last two years have been difficult for Riverfest due to the COVID-19 crisis. In 2020, they had to cancel Riverfest for the first time, and in 2021, the festival was split into two timeframes to separate their events. This year it will run within one timeframe from June 3-11, 2022.

Registration prices for the River Run are different depending on the race and include an additional sign-up fee. Prices will increase by $10 on Feb. 28 at 11:59 p.m. for three of the races. Online registration for all events will end on May 30 at 11:59 p.m.

The River Run consists of five different races:

Race: Early Bird Registration: Sign-Up Fee: Duration of Race: Prices Increase By: Marriott International 10K Adult: $35 Youth: $27 $3.50 7:15 a.m. to 8 a.m. Feb. 28 at 11:59 p.m. Katie Partridge Memorial 5K Adult: $25 Youth: $17 $3 7:40 a.m. to 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at 11:59 p.m. 2-Mile Family Walk/Jog Adult: $25 Youth: $20 $3 9:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. Stays the same Lane Enterprises Tot Trot $20 $3 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Stays the same 5K Wheelchair Race Adult: $25 Youth: $17 $3 7:35 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Feb. 28 at 11:59 p.m.

Registered runners may pick up their commemorative shirt, medallion, and button at Wichita Festivals, Inc., from June 1-3. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pick-up is also available from the white trailer on Waterman St just to the west of Main St.

Riverfest buttons are considered the ticket for getting into Riverfest and are good for the entire event duration. Buttons can be purchased at QuikTrip locations and online once they have been made available.

This year’s Riverfest design will be released later this month through their social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and/or Instagram.

Wichita’s 46th Annual Riverfest River Run is sponsored by Fidelity Bank and hosted by Wichita Festivals, Inc. Check out their website or app to stay up-to-date on coming events, music, and more.