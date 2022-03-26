WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There is just under two weeks until Opening Day for the Wichita Wind Surge. The season begins Friday, April 8.

Director of Fan Experience, Bob Moullette, says there are several new elements fans will be thrilled about this season. One of them is the team store, the Wichita Wind Surge has fully stocked up and will be selling new hats, sweaters, t-shirts, jerseys and more.

The organization is also hiring a new group of individuals called the “Surge Squad” and their goal during the season is to help hype up the crowd. The group will be made up of 5 people.

“They can get out in the surge mobile get into events and it’s just kind of a reminder of hey we are here, we are fun. It’s going to be an energetic and entertaining event when you come out to the ballpark”, Moullette said.

Another aspect to be excited about this year is the food served at Riverfront Stadium. Fans will be able to enjoy some new food options for the ballpark.

“Some of the items we will be rolling out are foot-long hot dogs and brats that’s just that kind of you see someone walking around with those with peppers and onions and you say, ‘Where did you get that?’ kind of a thing. We will have those coming fresh off the grill,” said Director of food and beverages, Jason Wilson.



They are also implementing more grab-and-go items this season to avoid the long lines. So fans can watch the game the entire time.

For ticket information you can visit the Wichita Wind Surge official website.



