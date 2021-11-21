Riverfront Stadium warms up for first KJCCC football championship game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Riverfront Stadium will come to life to host its first-ever football game on Sunday. Kick-off starts at 1 p.m., and the staff at Riverfront Stadium said they could not be more thrilled to see how fans and families react to a football game inside a baseball stadium.

Bob Moullette, director of the fan experience, said there were several adjustments the team had to make to get this football field ready for Sunday’s game. However, he said this has always been the vision for Riverfront Stadium to be able and accommodate any event possible, especially during the off-season.

“We only have 69 home games,” Moullette said. “Well, we are looking to do 200 additional events. So, football is just one of them. If you look, too, we have the width for soccer. You’re looking at Taco Fest. You’re looking at Brew Fest. You’re looking at these types of other events. The goal is to make Riverfront Stadium Wichita’s front porch for the community.”

Moullette said usually they have around 28 employees inside the clubhouse or locker room during baseball season, and Sunday, there will be around 90 inside those locations. Stadium staff will see how they adapt to those changes.

For ticket information, you can visit the website or the Riverfront Stadium box office before the game.