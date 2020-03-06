Riverfront Stadium: Wichita’s downtown baseball stadium named

Live Now
by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Riverfront Stadium — that’s the name of Wichita’s newest downtown baseball stadium, the Wichita Wind Surge team owner confirmed Friday.

The stadium is located on McLean Boulevard and will have a 10,000 seat capacity.

