Riverfront Stadium: Wichita’s newest downtown addition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After breaking ground last February and building the new home for the Wichita Wind Surge, team officials have finally given the ballpark a name: Riverfront Stadium.

The Surge is delivering on it’s promise of building a stadium that stands out on the riverfront.

“I think that the City of Wichita probably does not capitalize on the river near enough,” said Kristi Stevens, a Wichita visitor. “I think it is a unique thing to Wichita.’

“They were talking about the boathouse and expanding and doing all these things and none of it really happened,” another visitor chimed in.

The home runs likely won’t land in the river, but team officials took a swing at going with the flow of it.

“We wanted to embrace and encapsulate all we are doing with this beautiful riverfront that has been for decades,” said Lou Schwechheimer, team owner of the Wichita Wind Surge.

CEO of the Wichita Area Sports Commission, Bob Hanson, feels the name is fitting and befitting of what people in Wichita can identify with.

“I am really excited about it, really,” said Hanson. “It is pretty apropos to think about where the stadium is. It is right next to the river so it makes pretty good sense.”

The name will stand for now as the team embarks on its first season beginning in April, but officials say after this year they may reevaluate the name and change it. For now, the team will be taking the field at Riverfront Stadium.

“I am a huge baseball fan. I would love to see a little more creativity,” said Wichitan Mike Clifford. “That would be kind of cool — but I do like the simplicity and it is straight to the point.”

Ticket sales will begin Saturday for individual games.

