Riverfront Stadium’s economic impact with the return of baseball

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Baseball finally makes its debut at Riverfront Stadium, bringing thousands of fans with it to see Houston take on Wichita State Saturday. But what kind of economic impact can this stadium have on Wichita after sitting, essentially dormant, for a year.

Wichita City Councilmember for District Four, Jeff Blubaugh, says Riverfront will bring in

$38 million of revenue for the city over the next 20 years and he says those projections are very conservative.

Blubaugh said, “It’s going to be a great day tomorrow. People are really going to be able to appreciate the stadium.”

Ted Bolema with Wichita State says while this ballpark will make an impact for the Delano district, he isn’t too sure it will be an economic boost to Wichita as a whole.

“If it’s mostly local people going and a lot of local people go to the game, that’s all money that was already in the Wichita area” Bolema explained. “It’s just being spent in a different place than it otherwise would’ve been — unless a team is drawing from outside of the Wichita area, it’s not really adding to the Wichita economy.”