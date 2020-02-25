1  of  10
Closings and Delays
Garden City - USD 457 Hodgeman County - USD 227 Holcomb - USD 363 Leoti - USD 467 Logan - USD 326 Northern Valley - USD 212 Oberlin - USD 294 Phillipsburg - USD 325 Salina Belmont Boulevard Christian Church Sylvan Grove - USD 299

Riverside Cafe to pay $60,000 for illegal surcharges on customers credit cards

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Riverside Café’s parent company and its owner have entered into a consent judgment and injunction to pay $60,397.28 for charging customers an illegal surcharge of 4% on credit paying customers at its three locations 9125 W. Central Ave., 739 W. 13th St. N. and 824 N. Baltimore Ave. in Derby.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division received several consumer complaints, and the office investigated and informed Paul Cohlmia and Riverside Ventures, Inc. that the surcharge was in violation of K.S.A. 16a-2-403 and also the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA).

The cost of identifying and paying specific consumers for the roughly 50 cents they were overcharged would be impractical, so as part of the consent judgment and permanent injunction defendants admitted to the violations, stopped charging a surcharge, and agreed to pay $30,000 to bona fide charitable organizations serving Sedgwick County.

Defendants also agreed to pay a $30,000 civil penalty along with court costs and investigative expenses for a total of $60,397.28.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories