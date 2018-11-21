Riverside Elementary parents and students prepare Thanksgiving dinner
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The students at Wichita's Riverside Elementary got an early Thanksgiving dinner Tuesday. It is one they helped prepare themselves.
The kids and their parents use the kitchen at Riverside Christian Church. Each grade level prepares items for the feast. It is a tradition that has been going on for at least 25 years.
The principal made a point of thanking all the parents who helped. She says parent involvement is the cornerstone for the shool's success.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Update: Suspect in officer-involved shooting...
- Hundreds attend YMCA We Care dinner
- New Kansas elections head: 'People want things...
- Illuminations kicks off at Botanica Friday night
- City of Wichita announces Thanksgiving closings,...
National / World
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Trump's embrace of Saudi Arabia causes GOP rift
- 4 in New Jersey mansion fire killed by...
- Light rain falling in N California could hurt...
- Isolated tribesmen kill American on remote...
- Thanksgiving air-travel rush gets off to a good...