Riverside Elementary parents and students prepare Thanksgiving dinner

Posted: Nov 20, 2018 07:31 PM CST

Updated: Nov 20, 2018 07:31 PM CST

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The students at Wichita's Riverside Elementary got an early Thanksgiving dinner Tuesday. It is one they helped prepare themselves.

The kids and their parents use the kitchen at Riverside Christian Church. Each grade level prepares items for the feast. It is a tradition that has been going on for at least 25 years.

The principal made a point of thanking all the parents who helped. She says parent involvement is the cornerstone for the shool's success.

