Riverside Elementary students help prep Thanksgiving feast

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The students at Wichita’s Riverside Elementary got an early Thanksgiving dinner Tuesday. It is one they helped prepare themselves.
The kids and their parents use the kitchen at Riverside Christian Church. Each grade level prepares items for the feast. It is a tradition that has been going on for at least 26 years.
The school says this helps students learn about leadership and gives everyone the chance to come together for a shared purpose.
