Closings and Delays
Oberlin - USD 294

Riverside Elementary students help prep Thanksgiving feast

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The students at Wichita’s Riverside Elementary got an early Thanksgiving dinner Tuesday. It is one they helped prepare themselves.

The kids and their parents use the kitchen at Riverside Christian Church. Each grade level prepares items for the feast. It is a tradition that has been going on for at least 26 years.

The school says this helps students learn about leadership and gives everyone the chance to come together for a shared purpose.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories