Riverside Park littered with trash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – City crews were out in full force cleaning up Riverside Park early Monday.

KSN News spotted trash littering the grounds and tables covered in garbage. Garbage trucks worked to empty overflowing cans. Some workers were spotted picking up the trash.

On Sunday afternoon, the park was the site for a unity rally. Organizers say the event was made in hopes to create unity within the community.

