WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some people in Riverside were upset about an Evergy plan to upgrade the area’s transmission lines.

On Wednesday, residents held a meeting to discuss the possibility of the company putting 100-foot poles in their neighborhood.

Evergy tells KSN News the project was in the early stages, and it hasn’t decided anything specific about the size or even location of the poles.

Some in Riverside say they are willing to work with Evergy, but they do not like what they have seen so far.

“If there are no changes, and they did send out an update that they are looking at opportunities, but if there are no changes, this is going to be 100-foot, six-foot-around poles through the heart of the historic district,” said Makayla Welch, Historic Midtown Citizen’s Association.

Evergy said the transmission line in question was built in the 1950s.

Back in 2020, the electric company rebuilt a section of transmission line in northeast Wichita after residents expressed concern about the size and placement of the steel poles.

Here is a statement Evergy sent to KSN News: