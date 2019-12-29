I-70 reopens for travelers in northwest Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A winter weather system that made its way through the Sunflower state affected many travelers in northwest Kansas Saturday night.

Early Sunday morning, the Kansas Department of Transportation reopened I-70 for travelers going from Salina to the Colorado state line.

KDOT is advising people to take caution when driving in winter weather conditions as some roads can still have some ice spots on them.

TRAVEL ALERT

I-70 HAS BEEN REOPENED FROM SALINA TO THE CO BORDER



US-24 at Colby and US-40 at Sharon Springs have also been reopened. Roads may still be snowpacked & icy in spots; please use caution. Condition updates available at https://t.co/hFNgAPWzND. #kswx pic.twitter.com/h0xg4RDbGz — NWKansasKDOT (@NWKansasKDOT) December 29, 2019

ROAD CLOSURES as of 12 AM



WB I-70 at Salina

WB US-24 at Colby

WB US-40 at Sharon Springs



We expect the closures to remain in place overnight and will post when routes are reopened. Check https://t.co/hFNgAPWzND for updated conditions throughout the night. #kswx pic.twitter.com/7RrdTiL2KC — NWKansasKDOT (@NWKansasKDOT) December 29, 2019

