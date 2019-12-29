I-70 reopens for travelers in northwest Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A winter weather system that made its way through the Sunflower state affected many travelers in northwest Kansas Saturday night.
Early Sunday morning, the Kansas Department of Transportation reopened I-70 for travelers going from Salina to the Colorado state line.
KDOT is advising people to take caution when driving in winter weather conditions as some roads can still have some ice spots on them.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas police chief removes public post showing expletive on officer’s coffee cup
- Newsfeed Now for Dec. 30, plane crash in Lafayette kills 5, congregation in mourning after gunman attacked church, Identity thieves steal vehicle
- Topeka bank robber stole employee’s vehicle, fled
- Young bull moose spotted twice in north-central Kansas
- Infant receives potentially life-saving drug