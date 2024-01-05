WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Department of Transportation crews across the state are still looking for drivers. But they are making due and are pleased with the quick progress on the Friday snow event.

“Yeah, we’ve been short-staffed ever since the pandemic, but what it really comes down to is we have bodies in the trucks,” said Tracy Statton with Wichita Metro KDOT. “And we’re out there getting done what needs to be getting done.”

The metro KDOT division is not alone.

In KDOT District 2 in the Salina area, they are juggling crews and finding the people to staff trucks and clear the roadways.

“Right now, the split shifts, so we had a bunch of crews go home at noon,” said Ashley Perez on Friday, the public affairs manager for north central Kansas KDOT. “So they will be ready for when the storm hits or where needed when the bridges start to ice overnight.”

Perez says if you are driving, some simple steps will help get the roads cleared faster.

“Our crews also have a lot of blind spots, so if they can slow down and give them room, giving our crews room helps them to get the job done quicker and just more safely,” said Perez. “We want to help motorists get to their destination, so we want them to help us get home safely as well.”

Troopers working overtime offer the same advice to take it easy so you can get where you want to be without going into the ditch.

“So we adjust. There’s typically more troopers that are out. It’s elevated on days like this,” said Trooper Ben Gardner with Kansas Highway Patrol. “We respond to those that are making the roadways dangerous because they flip themselves in the ditch.”

Trooper Gardner says on clear days. They are more proactive in slowing traffic to safer speeds. But on days like Friday, with heavy snow and slush in many areas, they need people to just slow it down.