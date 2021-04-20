Road rage incident in Wichita leads to arrest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested 51-year-old Tyrone Inkelaar of Wichita Tuesday and charged him on suspicion of simple battery.

Early afternoon on April 20, officers responded to an off-duty officer in trouble call at Kellogg and Meridian. Officers received information of a large physical disturbance on Kellogg and an off-duty officer being on the scene.

Through the investigation, it was learned a road rage incident occurred between Inkelaar, who was driving a black pick-up, and a 63-year-old male driving a white pick-up.

Inkelaar stopped in front of the white truck on Kellogg, exited his vehicle, and ran toward the other driver. A physical disturbance then ensued.

An off-duty community service officer observed the incident, stopped, and alerted witnesses to call 911.

Inkelaar was arrested without incident and booked into jail. Inkelaar and the other driver only sustained minor injuries.

The case will be presented to the City of Wichita Prosecutor’s Office.