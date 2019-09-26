Whitewhater could see delays because of road repairs

Breaking News
WHITEWATER, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday, Oct. 1, the Kansas Department of Transportation is temporarily closing K-196 at the railroad crossing near Whitewater for repairs.

These repairs will improve the bumpiness that motorist feel when crossing the railroad, KDOT hopes this smooths out the passage way for travelers.

These repairs are scheduled to begin around 8:30 a.m. KDOT says this will allow morning commuters and school buses to pass through before the repairs begin.

Message boards will be placed on I-135 and K-254 telling motorists that K-196 is closed and to use I-135 and K-254 as an alternate route.

KDOT is planning to open up the roads to through traffic that evening.

