Road safety reminders and advice on staying safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Triple A of Kansas says millions will be on the roadways in Kansas this year.

And with bad weather expected in parts of the state they remind you to leave extra time.

“We try to pay attention to make sure that we are watching out for other drivers,” said Jon Burgett with Triple A of Kansas. “Other drivers being distracted definitely causes us to have a lot more problems.”

Highway Patrol Trooper Taylor Platt says they will be looking for distracted drivers.

“We are there to offer assistance. But we also look for speeders and people who aren’t paying attention,” said Trooper Platt. “If you see someone on the side of the road, always move over if you can.”

Trooper Platt also reminds you that moving over for emergency vehicles and roadway workers is Kansas law.

Austin is a driver with Ken’s Auto Tow of Wichita.

“Just pay attention whenever there is a tow truck or broke down car or emergency vehicle on the side of the road,” said Austin. “Just give them a lane. Just move over. It doesn’t take that much time out of your day to give us some space.”

Austin says it may add another sixty second to your commute, but it’s worth it to keep road workers safe.

“I’m working Thanksgiving,” said Austin. “I’m first out on call. So I will be watching traffic for sure when I’m out.”

The highway patrol says last year there were five non-DUI related fatalities over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend on Kansas roadways.

“Don’t be a part of a statistic,” said Trooper Platt. “Leave extra time. Leave some extra space. It really does make a difference.”

LATEST STORIES: