Road work in west Wichita area may alter travel near the end of April

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Drivers on the northwest side of Wichita may need to change their travel routes next week while the city completes some road work.

The City of Wichita will prohibit left turns from 29th Street North onto Maize Road beginning Monday, April 20. The restrictions are part of a project aiming to improve the flow of traffic at the intersection.

Work will include lengthening the left turn lanes on 29th Street, as well as constructing a dedicated right turn lane for northbound Maize Road.

During construction, sections of 29th Street and Maize Road will be limited to one lane in each direction.

Right turns for northbound Maize Road may be limited at times due to available space for the construction zone.

Electronic message signs are posted along 29th Street to provide advance warning of the turn restrictions.

The $380,000 project is funded by General Obligation Bonds. Estimated completion is summer 2020.

