WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some in Wichita might have to plan a detour Thursday morning into the afternoon.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said Wednesday on Thursday, the southbound Interstate 135 exit to eastbound Kansas Highway 96 will be closed from 3:30 a.m. until as late as 2 p.m.

KDOT also said on southbound I-135, the exit to 21st Street will also be closed.

The detour will use flaggers at the 13th Street exit from southbound I-135 to turn around onto northbound I-135 for access to K-96.

If your work commute requires you to take either of those exits, you might opt to take a different route.