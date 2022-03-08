WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Pavement patching on K-96 east of Webb Road to U.S. 54 will begin on March 13.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said work will occur Sundays through Friday mornings. Sunday work will begin after 12 p.m. All other nights, repair work will start at 7 p.m.

Crews will begin on the eastbound lanes. Varying lanes and ramps will be closed each evening, and all will be open by 6 a.m. each day. In addition, a one-week closure of the eastbound U.S. 54 exit to westbound K-96 will occur at some point during the project.

The project is estimated to be completed by late fall.

Drivers should be prepared for slow-moving traffic and use extra caution through the work zone.