HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Improvements on Hesston Road continue northwest of Newton. In the coming days, the reopening of the southeastern portion, from the Newton city limits to Northwest 48th Street, will occur.

Work will now move to a section that includes Northwest 48th Street to the Hesston city limits. That section of road will be closed to traffic in both directions. Drivers are encouraged to plan an alternate route.

As the resurfacing project moves forward in the coming months, work will later move to the northwestern section of Hesston Road from the City of Hesston to the county line, followed by work inside the Hesston city limits.

Homeowners and businesses will continue to have access to their properties throughout.

The Hesston Road improvement project began on March 14. It is expected to be finished in September.

Pearson Construction is the primary contractor for the project.