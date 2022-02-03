WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita area highways remain slick following a winter storm that produced around 6 inches of snow late Tuesday into Wednesday. Blowing snow and drifting snow also is making roads slick.

KSN Storm Tracker 3 was near K-96 and Oliver following a crash that occurred. Several slide-offs followed soon after. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Avoid westbound K-96 from Rock Road to Hillside.

If you have to travel in these conditions, slow down, don’t use cruise control, and keep plenty of distance between you and other vehicles.

For the latest road conditions, click here.