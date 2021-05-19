Roaming! Mountain lion sighting in Andover

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the second time in about a week — a mountain lion is spotted in and around the Wichita area. The latest sighting took place Wednesday morning in Andover.

An Andover resident’s Ring camera captured a mountain lion walking past his home. Last week, a surveillance video showed what officials say is in fact a mountain lion moving through the Riverside area.

A Kansas parks official said it’s most likely the same big cat that was seen roaming in the Riverside area. He added that confirmed sightings are up statewide over the last nine months.

