Robbery leads to police chase ending in car crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police say a Best Buy robbery led to a police chase and ended in a car crash Monday night.

The suspect who was armed with a knife allegedly robbed a Best Buy on Rock and 21st street.

The suspect fled the store with nearly $4,000 worth of merchandise.

He then led police on a chase across the city, coming to an end after crashing into another car at Pawnee and Hydraulic.

The driver of the car crashed into another car with six passengers inside. The passengers sustained minor injuries.

The suspect also sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

