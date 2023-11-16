WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center celebrated 90 years as a Veteran healthcare system for U.S. Veterans Thursday.

According to the Dole VA, in 1932, a 48-acre lot of farmland located just northeast of the Kellogg and Oliver intersection was purchased for the facility’s campus.

Ground was broken on June 15, 1932, and construction began soon after with a crew averaging 300 workers per day. The 14-building project was completed less than a year later, in March 1933.

Courtesy: Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center

The Dole VA says the first patients were admitted to the new 150-bed facility on Nov. 16, 1933. The facility drew raves from The Wichita Morning Herald—which called it “the finest plant of its kind in America,” and was a tremendous upgrade in services compared to what had been available prior.

Many changes have taken place since its original construction.

“In the 1990s, Dole VA saw an increased need for Primary Care services and began opening Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) to improve access to health care for Veterans,” said the Dole VA. “The first of these facilities were constructed in Hays and Dodge City, and they were followed by Parsons, Salina, and Hutchinson, according to the Dole VA.”

The Dole VA says it now serves approximately 30,000 Veterans throughout a 59-county area and welcomes many Veterans from outside its catchment area who choose Dole VA services.

In fiscal year 2023, nearly 400,000 outpatient visits were provided, and more than 2,000 inpatient admissions delivered over 15,000 bed-days of care.

According to the Dole VA, they earned a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

This is the first time CMS has included VA facilities in their annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings, and Dole VA was one of only two VA Medical Centers in their region with a perfect score.

Medical Center Director/CEO Michael D. Payne Jr. said Dole VA strives to deliver cutting-edge services to every Veteran who walks through its doors.

“I am proud of our team members who strive each and every day to provide world-class health care,” Payne said. “I can’t imagine a more equipped, seasoned, passionate, and committed group of professionals working to accomplish VA’s mission than our team at Dole VA.”