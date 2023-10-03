WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Veteran Community Partnerships, VA’s partnership of organizations supporting Veterans and VA initiatives, is hosting an annual drive-thru resource fair for veterans, spouses, caregivers, and military members.

The drive-thru will take place from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, at the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center, 7001 W. 21st St.

“VCP seeks to reduce barriers and improve access to care, services, and benefits for Veterans,” said Dole VA’s Community Engagement and Partnerships Coordinator Kerry Bond. “We’re excited to offer Veterans and their families a convenient and efficient opportunity to learn about service options that we hope will allow them to stay in the places they call home.”

The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center says those attending can speak with and get information from more than 50 different vendors and VA services, including agencies from the City of Wichita, Sedgwick County, and the State of Kansas. A wide range of Veteran-related service providers will be present, and Dole VA will also be providing flu shots for qualified Veterans.

“Our previous drive-thru events have drawn hundreds of attendees and have directly assisted many Veterans with enrolling in VA health care and pension benefits,” said Asa Shuey, community co-chair for Dole VA’s VCP and president of Amada Senior Care.

Those attending the event are asked to use the Ridge Road entrance.