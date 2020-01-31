‘Rock Out on the River’ is theme for this year’s Riverfest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rock Out on the River! It is the theme and artwork chosen for this year’s Wichita Riverfest.

The Wichita Riverfest will be held May 29 through June 6, 2020. For more information on Riverfest, click here.

Riverfest officials said artists had four themes to chose from, and 26 submissions were received.

Juanta and Meghan Wolfe won the contest for their rocking design of a robot DJ partying on the Arkansas River.







“Anytime I think of Riverfest like if I close my eyes and think of an image, I think of the contrast between the dark night sky and all the activities below, all the lights and fun. That is what I tried to capture with my sketch for the poster,” said Juanta Wolfe, poster and button winner.

Juanta and Meghan Wolfe designed the winning poster and buttons.

“I have tried to win this contest for the past five years now,” said Meghan Wolfe, poster and button winner. “This year, I was like, I think I am going to give up, but my wonderful husband here said, ‘Don’t give up. Let’s do a submission together.'”

Meghan said her husband came up with the sketch, and after that, things fell into place.

“We worked together to come up with the color palette. We both love funk music and love the musical aspect of Riverfest. So, we really wanted it to have that funk, fun concert vibe. It embodies everything we love about Riverfest,” added Meghan.

“Meghan and Juanta’s artwork is spot-on in capturing the energy of Riverfest, which offers something for everybody during its nine-day run,” said Ty Tabing, Wichita Festivals’ president and CEO. “The design piques your interest and makes you want to come out and play along the river in downtown Wichita.”

The couple received $4,000 from Emprise Bank, sponsor of the artwork.

The 49th River Festival will feature traditional favorites, such as the Capitol Federal Fireworks Finale, CNH Industrial Buckaroo/Buckarette Rodeo, Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Social, Goodwill Cajun Food Fest, Fidelity Bank River Run, Textron Aviation Opening Night Fireworks, and the Safelight AutoGlass Sundown Parade.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Meghan and Juanta, both 28, live in Wichita, where he grew up. She was raised in Clearwater, and then moved to Wichita where she graduated from Wichita State University in 2013. A freelance illustrator and photographer, Meghan serves as the president of the local chapter of American Institute of Graphic Artists (AIGA), allowing her to focus on her passion of growing the design community in Wichita.

Juanta is a freelance muralist and a teaching artist for Arts Partners’ Generation STEAM program who is preparing for an exhibit of his work in April. Juanta’s love of street art, painting and drawing has inspired him to create murals throughout Wichita. He is most proud of his work on a community-driven multi-mural project in the South Broadway neighborhood where he grew up.

