Rodney Smith, Jr., Topeka police officers mow lawn in Topeka as part of ‘Mowing with Cops’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A few Topeka police officers served their community in a new way Monday when they joined Rodney Smith Jr. to mow a lawn in Topeka.

Rodney Smith Jr. is taking a tour across America, mowing lawns with police officers in each state along the way.

On Monday, he stopped in Topeka and enlisted the help of a few officers to check Kansas off his list.

Meet some of the great officers of Topeka,KS PD pic.twitter.com/lCNWk6KTU5 — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) August 26, 2019

Smith and the officers drove around Topeka in search of unmowed lawns and came across one that hadn’t been mowed in three months.

Ms. Portlock, identified by Smith on Twitter, said it meant a lot to her that they mowed her lawn.

We just had the pleasure of mowing Ms. Portlock’s lawn . We drove around & happen to come across her lawn at seeing it was the only one in the neighborhood not mowed. She said it hasn’t been cut in 3 months. It really meant a lot to her that we mowed it for her .@Topeka_Police pic.twitter.com/6mUVdVNDtf — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) August 26, 2019

After mowing, TPD tweeted their excitement about being a part of Smith’s journey and their gratitude for his mission overall.

It is truly an honor to be mowing today with @iamrodneysmith! He is traveling across the country for his “Mowing with Cops” tour.



Thank you, Rodney for stopping in Topeka and for all you do! pic.twitter.com/3CVuKj7sE0 — Topeka Police (@Topeka_Police) August 26, 2019

Smith is the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service, which he started “to promote awareness for the youth of the future.”

According to his website, their mission is to “unite the extraordinary community that is present in our local area. We are completely confident in the fact that we can provide a very inspirational program that focuses on channeling the energy that youths have in a positive way as well as helping those who need it the most.”

Smith has traveled the country once before, cutting a lawn or two in every state for someone in the community who needed it, always for free.

This afternoon I have the honor of mowing with the Topeka PD @cityoftopeka @Topeka_Police pic.twitter.com/gkIWmIj92T — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) August 26, 2019

He recently embarked on his second cross country tour, mowing a lawn in each state with the help of a local police department. His mission for this tour is to meet officers and thank them for protecting and serving their communities while bringing the community together in the process.

Smith even made a special lawnmower for this tour, decked out with police lights and a sign reading “Lawn Police.”

Rodney Smith Jr. with his lawnmower.

In addition to the nationwide tours, he has taken himself, his organization challenged kids worldwide to take on the ’50 Yard Challange’. This challenge asks kids to cut 50 yards for free for anyone in their community in need of help. Currently, there are 445 kids and four adults in six countries completing the challenge.

To find out more information on the 50 Yard Challange, click here.

Smith also serves those around him with “Mowing For A Cause.” Each month he customizes a lawnmower for a specific cause, along with a shirt and hat. He randomly selects a cause and at the end of the month, he auctions off the mower and all of the proceeds go to support that month’s cause.

If you would like to help Rodney Smith Jr. on his Mowing with Cops tour, you can sponsor a hotel room, donate a gas card, or share the opportunity with your local police department.

To follow Smith’s mowing travels, you can find him on Twitter here and Instagram here. To learn more about his organization, click here.

