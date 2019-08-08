Rolla offers free rent to help fill teaching positions

ROLLA, Kan. (KSNW) – For some areas, school starts next week, and for many Kansas communities, the struggle isn’t bringing students into the schools but the teachers.

USD 217 Superintendent John Barrett has worked all summer to fill two teaching positions.

After making some adjustments, he said they finally found someone.

“We decided, in order to attract people, we started out with six months free rent, and we’ve since then increased it to a year,” said USD 217 Superintendent John Barrett.

Even though all the positions are filled in Rolla, rural teachers still have to take on a lot.

“You’re not only teaching your content, but you’re also part of being responsible for raising the students in your community as well,” said teacher Dawn Hart.

Many other rural schools in southwest Kansas said they have made adjustments as well.

“We hire long-term substitutes with the right certificates for the time being,” said USD 457 Public Information Coordinator Roy Cessna.

“We had to adjust the schedule to work around the unfilled positions,” said USD 466 Superintendent L. Jamie Rumford.

“We have filled over 30 teaching positions that are in or will be starting in a program to become a teacher, and it’s all in a strategy to get more certified teachers,” said USD 443 Director of Human Resources Dr. Romona Nance.

“It’s getting harder and harder, but we are trying to find people who want to transition to teach,” said USD 219 Superintendent Mark Walker.

It has both Barrett and Hart hoping for change.

“The teaching profession would become more prestigious and higher paying, which would draw more people in,” said Barrett.

“To have a smaller number of teachers to student ratio,” said Hart.

