Rollover crash in North Riverside causes multiple injuries, at least one serious

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A rollover crash near the intersection of 19th and Woodland in Wichita has caused multiple injuries.

The call came in around 8:15 on Tuesday evening.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), a truck heading south on 19th Street collided with an SUV heading west on Woodland Street.

The truck, driven by an adult, was carrying three minors in the vehicle with them. The SUV was carrying four minors.

WPD says that two passengers in the SUV were transported to a local hospital, one with serious injuries and another with minor injuries. They are still investigating the cause of the accident.