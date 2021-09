WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A rollover crash in north Wichita caused a minor disruption to traffic during rush hour this morning.

It happened on northbound I-135 at 21st Street when a Nissan Versa traveling northbound veered across several lanes, hit the guardrail, and rolled down the hill.

Troopers had to close down the 21st Street ramp for a short period.

A 70-year-old Haysville man was transported to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.