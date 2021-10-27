Ron Baker competes in Dairy Queen challenges for Miracle Treat Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ron Baker went head to head against Miracle Child Madisen in three Dairy Queen challenges Wednesday.

The challenges included a blind Blizzard taste test, who could eat a Blizzard the fastest and who could make the best ice cream cone.

The friendly competition was a preview for Miracle Treat Day, which is Thursday, Oct. 28.

Baker traded in his basketball to become a project manager for Ascension Via Christi.

“They do a lot of great things for those families that are unfortunate and have those circumstances at birth. So, being a part of that foundation is just kind of a no-brainer. It’s a feel-good and it’s obviously helping people throughout Wichita,” said Baker.

If you buy a Blizzard at any Wichita Dairy Queen tomorrow, some of the proceeds will go to Ascension Via Christi and the Children’s Miracle Network.