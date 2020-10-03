“Root The Power wants you to vote”: Local organization encourages youth and diverse communities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– ‘Root The Power’ a local organization working to help get local youth and diverse communities to the polls.

Leaders with ‘Root The Power’ say Latino and Black communities are not always as involved during the election period as they would hope. Which is why they’re setting up several events through the month of October to get people informed and registered.

“It is so important for minorities to get out there and actually not only register to vote, but actually vote as well. We have to show up for our local elections because the candidates that are out there will be representing our neighborhood and making decisions that will affect our everyday lives. So it’s very important for us to get out there and make sure we are electing people who will take care of our communities,” said Director at Seed House, Jondalyn Marshall

Wichitans have less than two weeks to get registered to vote. The deadline is October 13. For those who want to vote by mail you have until October 27 to request an advance ballot. Those ballots must be postmarked on or before election day which is on November 3.

For more information on ‘Root The Power’ you can visit their page and keep up with their local events.

