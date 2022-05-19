ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — The Rose Hill 5-year-old that was the subject of an Amber Alert, was found safe in Oklahoma after his mom posed as a social worker and took him out of a childhood center with an unknown man on Thursday. An Amber Alert was then issued for the child.

The child was last seen at Rose Hill Early Childhood Center, 409 E School Street, at 2:40 p.m.

Timeline:

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), at 2:40 p.m., Danielle Banzet entered the school’s daycare posing as a social worker.

USD 394 Police Department Chief Matthew Neal says officials believe a call was made beforehand to the childhood center where the child was, telling them that a social worker would be coming to pick him up.

Banzet gained access to the child, exited the school, entered a black Suburban with a 30-day tag, and departed the location. There was an unknown male driver operating the vehicle, and the abductor got into the front passenger seat.

At 4:54 p.m., the Rose Hill School District Police Department informed the KBI. An Amber Alert was issued at 5:38 p.m.

Nearly two hours later, at 7:02 p.m., Banzet, the male counterpart and the child had switched from a black Suburban to a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with Kansas license plate 461NWF.

According to the KBI, at 9:12 p.m., the Jetta was found abandoned in rural Cowley County.

Black Suburban (Courtesy: Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

Silver Jetta (Courtesy: Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

According to Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden, authorities have brought in air support and K-9 units to help locate the child.

The Rose Hill School District Police Department led the investigation of the Amber Alert. The Rose Hill Police Department, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, KBI, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted.