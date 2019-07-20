Rose Hill boy hit by car celebrates birthday, milestones at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) – Two months after being struck by a car, a Rose Hill boy celebrated his birthday at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital.

But he was celebrating more than his age, he’s celebrating milestones.

“I can do a lot more. I’m walking,” Aaron Rupp, now 12 years old, tells KSN.

Rupp and a friend were playing near floodwaters in Rose Hill on May 24 when his mother says the pair were returning home when they were hit by a car.

Rupp was transported to Wesley Medical Center where it was determined he’d suffered four separate brain injuries. Preparing his family for the worst, it was said there was the possibility he would never walk, talk or have the same personality.

He was placed in a medically-induced coma, which he remained in while being moved to Madonna in Lincoln, Nebraska.

On July 4, his mother, Kristina Ayesh, reports he began really talking.

“It’s been a wild ride. Him waking up on the fourth of July and talking was the greatest thing for this mom’s heart,” Ayesh said.

Now, Ayesh said, Rupp is back to his sarcastic, funny self.

“He busted out lyrics as soon as he started talking so he didn’t forget about music,” Ayesh smiled.

A group of firefighters from Lincoln visited Rupp for his birthday and even let him run a fire hose. Rupp says he wants to be a firefighter when he grows up.

“I want to help people,” Rupp said.

The family is expected to return to Rose Hill next month.