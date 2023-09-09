WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Veterans gathered today to give back to the community through a poker run.

Rosie’s Snuggle Bunnies, a nonprofit using bunnies to bring unexpected joy to people dealing with hardships in life, helped raise money through the poker run.

They traveled to multiple stops for a game of poker, and the winner got a cash prize.

The goal is to add more bunnies to train as therapy animals, especially for veterans with PTSD and anxiety.

“We also are looking to fund a program for veterans where we can have a litter of rabbits and give back to qualified veterans so they can have their own emotional support animal at their own house,” Nancy Bradfield of Rosie’s Snuggle Bunnies said.

Rosie’s says they will have more events, even chances to win a new Ford Bronco.