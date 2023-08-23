WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Rotary Club of East Wichita Foundation has announced the recipients of their annual scholarships.

Eleven total scholarships totaling $12,000 were awarded to students in Sedgwick County who are attending Kansas institutions for the upcoming school year. Ten recipients listed below have been awarded $1,000 scholarships by the foundation.

Recipient Attending Home Town Jalen Armstrong Kansas State University Bel Aire Laney Bradshaw Kansas State University Garden Plain Chloe Brown Wichita State University Derby Annette Castillo-Lopez Newman University Wichita Heather Mills Kansas State University Derby Kimberly Rader Wichita State University Wichita Samuel Ralston Kansas State University Bel Aire Carlos Sosa Wichita State University Wichita Niki Wood Benedictine College Derby Molly Zoglman Kansas State University Garden Plain

Olivia Davis of Wichita was the recipient of the $2,000 George Fahnestock Memorial Scholarship. She will be attending Wichita State University.

2023 Rotary Club of East Wichita Foundation scholarship recipients

2023 Rotary Club of East Wichita Foundation scholarship recipients

2023 Rotary Club of East Wichita Foundation scholarship recipients

Students are selected for the scholarships based on academics, school and community activities, and financial need. Over the past 12 years, the Rotary Club of East Wichita Foundation has awarded nearly $200,000 in scholarships to students in Sedgwick County.